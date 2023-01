MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cordova on Sunday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.

One victim was deceased on the scene. The other victim was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition, police say.

No suspect information is available at this time. MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.