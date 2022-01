MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a suspect who they say killed one person and injured another around 4:45 Thursday afternoon in Cherokee.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said the suspect is a black man with a blonde Mohawk.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

