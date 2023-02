MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a car accident in Cordova Wednesday night.

According to Memphis Police, a little after 8 p.m., officers responded to an accident in the area of North Germantown Parkway and Rock Creek Parkway.

Once on the scene, one victim was pronounced dead, and one victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.