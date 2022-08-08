MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Monday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m.

Two men, one of them 18 years old, were found shot at the scene.

According to police, the victims were meeting with the suspects when the shooting happened.

The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old was transported to Regional One in critical condition but he is expected to be okay.

The suspects are believed to be known by the victims and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.