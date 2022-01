MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting that left one dead and one injured in Parkway Village Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two males were shot at 3293 Creighton around 5:11 p.m. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.