MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Frayser Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Madewell at 5:22 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say one man has been detained.

No further information has been released at this time.