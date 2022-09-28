Damage left behind after house fire in Cordova (Ashley Paul, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead and another man is injured after a house fire in Cordova Wednesday afternoon.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Ranmar Drive at 12:30 p.m.

According to MFD, a man suffering from lacerations and smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital after he was apparently trying to rescue another man inside the house.

The victim inside the home did not survive.

Damage left behind after house fire in Cordova (Ashley Paul, WREG)

MFD investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.