MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured following a crash in north Shelby County Saturday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the three-vehicle crash in the 7600 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, east of Ricks Road, around 9 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.