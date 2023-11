MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy is dead, and a man is injured after a fatal car crash in Southeast Memphis Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police say at 2:30 p.m. they responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Shelby Drive where an SUV overturned and hit a pole.

Both people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The teen was later pronounced dead.

MPD says to seek alternative routes while officers investigate the scene.