MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in the University area early Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Marion Avenue at 5:21 a.m., where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the second victim was found a short time later at Baptist East. He is in non-critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.