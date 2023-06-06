MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured following a shooting in Raleigh Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Ridgemont Avenue.

The victims were taken to the fire station in the 4300 block of New Allen Road for help before 8 p.m.

Police say one of the victims ran away from the fire station and has not been located. The second victim was transported to Regional One, where he later died.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.