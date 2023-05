MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a crash in Raleigh Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at New Allen Road and Frayser Boulevard at 8:54 a.m.

A male driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He later died from his injuries. A female driver was transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.