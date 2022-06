MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead in Cordova early Wednesday, officials say.

Homicide detectives were at the scene on Oaken Bucket Drive for several hours after police located a female assault victim around Midnight.

Officials say one man has been detained. Police say the victim knew the suspect.

Neighbors told WREG they heard gunfire overnight.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is released.