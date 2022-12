MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and multiple people were injured in an early morning crash in Fayette County on Wednesday.

Police blocked off eastbound lanes on I-40 in Fayette County near mile marker 34 for several hours.

As of 10:45 a.m., traffic near the crash site is still backed up.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person died and others were injured in this single-vehicle crash.