MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Whitehaven on Sunday.

Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of W Raines Road and found a man dead on the scene.

Police said the suspects were three men armed with guns, and they fled in a 4-door gold sedan.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.