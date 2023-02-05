MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday.

West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as Kaveyon Caruthers.

EMS made the scene and attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

West Memphis detectives are now investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact the West Memphis Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.