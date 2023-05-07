MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in Hickory Hill.

Police say they were called at 10:18 to a shooting at 3233 Ridgeway Road, at Knight Arnold Road.

A male victim was found shot and was taken to Regional One hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled northbound on Ridgeway in a back Cadillac, police said. They asked anyone with information to call 528-CASH.

It was at least the third shooting death in the city in less than 24 hours. Two men were killed and another hospitalized in separate shootings in Whitehaven and Parkway Village late Saturday night.