This story has been updated to reflect that the victim’s cause of death is unknown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after MPD responded to a shots fired call in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong. The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of death has been undetermined.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. This is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.