MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident with a train in Raleigh Thursday morning.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the incident occurred in the 5100 block of Raleigh Lagrange Road around 11 a.m. The crash involved a pickup truck.
A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
This remains an ongoing investigation, police say.