MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died in the hospital after being shot in Parkway Village Wednesday morning.

At 4:55 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Knightway Road, Memphis Police say. A male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased.

According to reports, three suspects fled the scene in a gray Infiniti or dark Mercedes.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.