MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after police say he was shot Saturday morning in Berclair.

Officers responded to the shooting on Vaughn Road and Summer Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

MPD said they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene in a white vehicle.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.