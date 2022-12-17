MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road.

The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car sped off, lost control and drove into a park.

According to MPD, four black males, armed and dressed in all black, exited the car and ran in different directions.

Officers chased one suspect on foot to the 4700 block of Cochese. The suspect allegedly turned and fired at officers. This led to one officer returning fire and striking the suspect.

More police officers made the scene and gave the suspect aid, but he died from his injuries. The officers on the scene were uninjured.

Police say the other three suspects are still on the run.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating the events that led up to the shooting.