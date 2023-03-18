MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting involving a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy in Bartlett on Saturday.

The incident happened near Golden Valley Lane and Ellis Road in Bartlett around 2:40 p.m. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was involved in a shooting and that a woman is dead on the scene.

The deputy was not injured in this incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that the TBI is now investigating. The TBI held press conference to address the public shortly after 7 p.m.

The TBI said that this incident started when a deputy pulled over a vehicle in connection with a domestic incident in Fayette County on Saturday.

The Fayette County Sheriff provided the following statement: “At around 1pm today our office responded to a domestic violence call near Somerville where a woman had pulled a shotgun on her fiancé and struck him in the head with the barrel of the gun. He managed to flee the residence without further injury and she fled the scene prior to our Deputies’ arrival. I didn’t see any history of domestic violence in our system. We put out a broadcast to neighboring agencies following the incident.”

While the TBI is still investigating, they were able to share details that a woman, the driver, was the only person who was shot.

“TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting,” TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister said. “For reasons still under investigation, as officers approached the vehicle shots were fired and the driver was struck.”

At this time, the woman’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.