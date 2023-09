MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis Saturday morning according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a man down call in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue at 7:15 a.m.

A male was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.