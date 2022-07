MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

The Marshall County coroner confirmed 44-year-old Michael Smith was killed by a single gunshot.

Authorities said the victim was found outside his home on Craft Street before 9 a.m.

Law enforcement said they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene and is reportedly still in the county.

