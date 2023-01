MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

At 6:16 pm, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Hollywood and Devoy.

Police say a 58-year-old man struck and the driver of the vehicle fled. The male was taken to Regional One Health and pronounced dead.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.