MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday.

MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said they found a man dead on the scene.

No suspect information has been provided at this time, and MPD is investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.