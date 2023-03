MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting early Monday in Frayser.

Police responded to a shooting at 2:45 a.m. to the 2600 block of Pojest Drive, in an apartment complex off Range Line Road.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have no suspect information.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.