MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed multiple times in Frayser Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. on the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH if you have any information.

