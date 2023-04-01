MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has reported one person dead and four injured as a result of Friday’s storms in Pontotoc.
Reports are still coming in at this time and WREG will update as more information becomes available.
If you need to report something to MSEMA, you can file a self-report ticket on their crisis tracker. This form is not an application for financial assistance. If this is a medical emergency, you are urged to contact 911.