MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and four people are injured after a shooting in Raleigh on Saturday night.
Memphis Police say at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 Block of Ridgemont Avenue where they found four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were all taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Shortly afterward, a fifth victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Methodist North Hospital in a private vehicle.
He was pronounced dead upon arrival.
According to Memphis Police, the two suspects responsible for the shooting were wearing white ski masks and left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.