MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and four people are injured after a shooting in Raleigh on Saturday night.

Memphis Police say at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 Block of Ridgemont Avenue where they found four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Photo courtesy of Jordan James, WREG

Shortly afterward, a fifth victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Methodist North Hospital in a private vehicle.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to Memphis Police, the two suspects responsible for the shooting were wearing white ski masks and left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.