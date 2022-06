MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Soulsville.

The shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Woodward Street.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

One man was detained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.