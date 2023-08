MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis near a BP gas station on Friday morning.

According to Memphis Police Department, at 9:27 a.m., officers responded to the 500 Block of South Parkway East regarding a shooting.

(Photo by: WREG’s Tyler Chow)

One man was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.