MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after officers said he was shot near Beale Street in April.

Officers were flagged down at Second Street near Beale Street just after 1 a.m on April 28.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police later confirmed that the victim was 19-year-old Randall Underwood.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.