MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died last Thursday after getting into a car accident in Southeast Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, on October 26 around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to Kirby Parkway near I-385 regarding a three-vehicle crash where a woman was found injured.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The other driver left the scene in a 2013 Ford Explorer.

This is still an ongoing investigation.