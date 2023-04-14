MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and a child injured in two separate car crashes on Interstate 40 near Covington Pike Friday.

Memphis Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on I-40 westbound near Covington Pike just before 8 p.m., where one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second accident happened a short time later on the same stretch of highway. A child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition following the two-vehicle crash.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available. Check back later for further updates.