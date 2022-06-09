MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead at an apartment building in the University Area Wednesday, MPD confirmed.

Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call at the Serenity Towers on 400 South Highland around noon.

The cause of death is unknown.

Serenity Towers has been in legal trouble for weeks after no air conditioning, no hot water, black mold, and an insect infestation were reported at the complex.

Representatives of Serenity Towers at Highland are expected to face a judge in the Shelby County Environmental Court Wednesday.