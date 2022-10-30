MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday morning and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

MPD said they responded to the 3900 block of Park Avenue around 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Police said a man was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

MPD said three others were taken to Regional One Hospital via private vehicle. They are all listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time and this is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.