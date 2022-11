MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wounding call Tuesday morning and found one dead and another injured.

Police responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at West Levi and Hammett Drive in Southwest and pronounced one person dead on the scene. Police later determined another person was taken to Methodist South for treatment.

