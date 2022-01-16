MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tragedy strikes in southeast Shelby County after a 76-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree.



Tonight, we’re hearing from one of the people who called 911 moments after that horrific accident.



Monday afternoon, the trunk of a large tree still blocks the sidewalk.



Cars once again travel on Lowrance road after tragedy hit just after 1 on a snowy, Sunday afternoon.



Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office say the tree fell on a passing car, killing the driver, they identified today as 76-year-old Mary Sharp.



“Oh we were just, our stomachs just turned over,” Randy Boswell said.



Randy Boswell came across the accident moments after it happened.

He’s the one who called 911. Tonight, he is heartbroken.



The tree, which appears to have knocked down a fence, looks like it was rooted in someone’s backyard. People in the neighborhood said the tree had been dead for a while.

“I guess just the added weight from the snow and ice on it just did it in,” Boswell said.

Boswell said he now thinks of the woman’s family.



“For God to bless them and to comfort them and to be with them, the family, it’s a horrible situation,” Boswell said.



He wasn’t alone, other people stopped to tell us the accident has been heavy on their hearts, and they were praying for the family.