MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at 1372 Elvis Presley. A male was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. The victim did not survive his injures.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray four door sedan.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.