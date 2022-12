MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are at the scene of a shooting in South Memphis that left one person dead Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 1908 South Lauderdale Street just before 11 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect got away in a green sedan.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We will update this story when more information is released.