MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas Tuesday night.

West Memphis police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of East Barton just before 10 p.m.

The victim, later identified as Chartarious Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident happened three blocks away from where a 2-year-old was killed during a drive-by shooting on Friday.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.