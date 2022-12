MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a shooting in Orange Mound Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Eden Park Drive at 2:40 p.m. The female victim died at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.