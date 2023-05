MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Frayser Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Frayser Boulevard after 3:30 p.m.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the male suspect has been detained and preliminary information indicates he was known to the victim.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.