MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a shooting in Frayser Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Madewell Street at 3:18 p.m.

Officers found the male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further information. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.