MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Fox Meadows Monday evening.

Memphis Police say at 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a man down call in the 5900 block of Lucy Crest Cove, where they found a male shooting victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no suspect information is available and the homicide remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.