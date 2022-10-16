MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of Park Avenue. The victim did not survive their injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time and MPD is now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.