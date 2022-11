MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the male suspect, who is known to the victim, fled the scene.

There is no further information at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.