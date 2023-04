MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Airport area on Saturday.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly before 7 p.m. on the 3200 block of Millbranch. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The man later died from his injuries at the hospital. Police said they have one person detained.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.